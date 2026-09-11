High-security prisoners turning Sardinia into Italy’s ‘Devil’s Island’

The Italian government’s decision to relocate ‘hardline’ inmates to the island stokes local fears of diminishing tourism and strain on services

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Photo collage of a papier-mache devil, map of Sardinia, police filing of Raffaele Cutolo, and ruins of the old prison and the lighthouse of Asinara.
Locals fear that the island’s culture, once linked to notorious mobsters and convicted terrorists incarcerated from the mainland, could re-emerge
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The Italian government has “moved in a unilateral and arrogant way, treating Sardinia like the Cayenne of Italy”, said Alessandra Todde, governor of Sardinia.

The official, referring to the former penal colony off the coast of French Guiana, nicknamed “Devil’s Island”, has accused the government of ignoring her objections, and not permitting her to be “involved in decisions that directly affect” Sardinia, said Il Sole 24 Ore.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.