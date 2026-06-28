The singular charm of Cagliari

Sardinia’s ‘vibrant’ and ‘friendly’ capital is a gem in Italy’s crown

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Italy, Sardinia, Cagliari district, Cagliari, Castello quarter with the cathedral
Castello: a neighbourhood of winding streets and crumbling palazzi
(Image credit: © Alessandro Addis/4Corners Images)

With its wild mountain landscapes, Sardinia is a world apart from mainland Italy – and its busy capital, Cagliari, is no exception, said Dana Facaros in The Sunday Times.

When I first visited in the 1980s, the city was in a poor state, but it has “blossomed” since and now feels “vibrant” and “friendly” – ideal for a short break. Rising steeply to a crowning citadel at the head of a vast bay (the Golfo degli Angeli), it struck D.H. Lawrence, visiting in 1921, as “jewel-like”, “strange and rather wonderful”. One of Italy’s longest beaches, the “gorgeous” Poetto, stretches out immediately to the east, its white sands bordering wetlands where flamingos gather.

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