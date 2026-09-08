Ohio’s Acton attacked as midterms enter final sprint

The man was stopped before he reached Acton, who was unharmed

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Dr. Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Ohio, greets constituents along the parade route of the 54th Annual CDC Parade in Cleveland
Dr. Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Ohio, greets constituents
(Image credit: Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

What happened

A man armed with two handguns and a Taser charged toward Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Amy Acton on Sunday as she addressed a crowd at the Canfield Fair, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The man, Patrick Havas, knocked down at least two elderly people but was stopped before he reached Acton and did not draw his weapons, police said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  