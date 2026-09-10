GOP attacks against Muslims intensify ahead of midterms

Candidates like Abdul El-Sayed have been the subject of consistent anti-Muslim rhetoric

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed
(Image credit: Sarah Rice / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

With the 2026 midterm elections two months away, Republicans have been ratcheting up their verbal assaults on Democratic candidates of Muslim faith. While these attacks have most notably come against Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, they may be emblematic of a larger GOP campaign against Islam.

What are Republicans saying about Muslims?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.