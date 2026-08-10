El-Sayed squeaks out Michigan primary win

He fended off a challenge from Rep. Haley Stevens

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Published
Abdul El-Sayed
Abdul El-Sayed aims to be the next senator from Michigan
(Image credit: Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

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