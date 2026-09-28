What’s margin trading and how does it work?

It involves borrowing money from a broker to buy investments, increasing both your potential gains and losses

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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It is actually 'possible for a margin trader to lose more money than they originally had to invest'
(Image credit: Wong Yu Liang / Getty Images)

You’ve undoubtedly heard of borrowing money to buy a house or a car. But Americans are also increasingly borrowing funds to invest, a practice known as margin trading.

As of this month, the “amount of money that investors are borrowing to make trades is at an all-time high — more than $1.5 trillion,” said NPR, which, impressively, is “more than the country’s total credit card debt.” But while it may sound better to invest more, there are some major risks involved, especially when someone else’s money is on the line.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 