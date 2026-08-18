What’s moneymaxxing and why might the viral trend be worth trying?

Gamify savings, and maximize funds

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Vintage-looking man wearing a turtleneck with a blazer holding a handful of money
The social aspect of the trend can be motivating
(Image credit: RyanJLane / Getty Images)

From girl math to loud budgeting, social media has gone through its fair share of financial trends. The latest one, however, may have some staying power.

Known as moneymaxxing, this new fad focuses on making the most of, well, your money. “While the tactics can vary, the underlying goal is simple: Make sure every dollar is doing as much as it reasonably can, so you’re able to put your money where it really matters,” said Northwestern Mutual. Here’s what to know.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 