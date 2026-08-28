Lifestyle creep: what it is and why to watch out for it

As you make more money, you might spend more money

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A woman speaking on the phone while holding bags of shopping
The small splurges you start making can add up fast
(Image credit: tulcarion / Getty Images)

You finally got a raise at work. Now you feel a little more comfortable ordering in a few times a week, and you are not thinking twice if you need to opt for an Uber over taking the bus. Your quality of life may have improved, but when you look at your bank account, the numbers are more or less the same — even though your salary went up.

This phenomenon is what is known as lifestyle creep, and it’s not uncommon for it to occur when you start bringing in more money, whether due to a pay increase, a bonus or a new job. While there is a case to be made for leveling up as your career does, doing so in lockstep with your income can leave you right back where you started financially.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 