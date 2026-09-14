What’s the Coast FI retirement formula the internet is so excited about?

This subset of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement aims to grant people financial freedom

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Young man holding a laptop and raising his hands in victory on a beach
Coast FI is ‘when you have enough in investments to fund your full retirement without any more contributions’
(Image credit: twinsterphoto / Getty Images)

Knowing you need to save enough for retirement and actually doing it are two different things. Today’s economy has left younger generations struggling to determine how to navigate a financially tricky present while also setting something aside for the future. Along the way, many are hoping to catch a break, and maybe even enjoy themselves a little.

This conundrum has led to the rise of Coast FI (short for Coast Financial Independence). The aim of this financial planning approach is to set aside enough for retirement that, assuming reliable investment growth, people will have some room in the future to just “coast,” so to speak.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 