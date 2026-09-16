The weapons put in space by US

‘Extraordinary’ announcement has sparked strong criticism from Russia and China, fuelling fears of a space arms race

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Troy Meink waving to the crowd during Space Force graduation ceremony
Troy Meink did not give details of the capabilities of the US weapons, saying only that they were ‘important from a deterrence perspective’
(Image credit: Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images)

“The United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action.”

This was US air force secretary Troy Meink confirming for the first time at a conference in Maryland this week that such weapons exist. Meink said the US was “ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats wherever they exist”.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.