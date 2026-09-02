What an AfD Germany would look like

Far-right party on course to win state elections for first time, with plan to implement radical policy platform focused on immigration and family

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AfD supporter Germany
Under an AfD government, gay pride flags would be banned at schools, public broadcasters and pro-democracy NGOs would lose funding, there would be a moratorium on new wind turbines and a rollback of other green policies
(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Ulrich Siegmund was described as “the most dangerous man in Germany” by Der Spiegel in a recent cover story.

The 35-year-old is on course to lead his Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to power in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt this week, making it the first far-right government in post-war German history.

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