The great local government shake-up

Last week, plans to overhaul England’s system of county councils and local authorities were abruptly paused. What’s going on?

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Angela Rayner attends a meeting
Angela Rayner has withdrawn LGR proposals for Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Hampshire
(Image credit: Jack Taylor / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Currently, in much of England outside major cities, county councils provide one set of services, and district and borough councils another. County councils cover education, transport and roads, town planning, fire and public safety, social care, and services such as libraries; while district and borough councils, covering smaller geographical areas within the counties, look after more locally focused services such as rubbish collection and recycling, council tax collections, council housing and planning.

The government’s plan, known as local government reorganisation (LGR), was to replace this two-tier system with “unitary authorities”, bringing all responsibilities together into one body, by early 2028.

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