How do pension plans work?

This employer-sponsored savings plan offers employees regular income in retirement

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A senior woman counting money in her kitchen
Unlike with a 401(k) plan, you have 'no say in how your company invests the money in your pension fund'
(Image credit: SimpleImages / Getty Images)

Pension plans were starting to seem like a thing of the past. But a recent resurgence suggests this retirement benefit may be staging a comeback.

As companies work to “settle negotiations with labor unions or win over employees in fields where recruiting and retaining workers is especially competitive,” a “small but growing number” of them have begun to either reopen their pension plans or start them, said The Wall Street Journal. However, these pensions may look a little different than those of the past, as “many newer plans instead give workers market-linked returns, similar to a 401(k),” which in turn “shifts most of the investment risk to employees.” Here is what to know.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 