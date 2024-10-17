How does changing jobs affect your 401(k)?

Navigate the switch without negative effects on your retirement savings 

Graphic illustration of two hands exchanging a golden egg that says &quot;401k&quot;
Many people who change jobs inadvertently put less of their new pay into 401(k)s
(Image credit: Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Leaving a job can bring a lot of change: You will have new colleagues, maybe a different salary and job title, and even different hours and responsibilities. But one major impact that switching jobs can have that many people overlook is on their employer-sponsored retirement plan.

A change in job can have big implications for your 401(k). In fact, the "majority of people who change jobs wind up putting less of their pay into their 401(k)s, often without realizing it, according to new research from Vanguard Group," simply because "many job switchers either forget to sign up for the 401(k) plan, or get auto-enrolled at a lower savings rate," said The Wall Street Journal. This can majorly drag down your overall retirement savings — "over a four-decade career, that can mean as much as $300,000 less in retirement wealth for someone with average pay," said the Journal of Vanguard’s findings.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸