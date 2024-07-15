What to do if you're worried about running out of money in retirement

Inflation is putting more retirees at risk

A worried senior couple sitting at a table looking at a piggy bank and several stacks of coins
A recent study projected retirees in the bottom third of wealth will experience an 18.8% reduction in their retirement savings by 2025
Persistent inflation is making the already common fear of running out of money in retirement much more real. A recent study from Boston College revealed that inflation is putting "more retirees at risk of running out of money," as "rising prices require bigger withdrawals from retirement savings," said The Wall Street Journal.

This is likely to hit less wealthy retirees harder. "The study projects that inflation will reduce the financial wealth of retirees in the top third of the wealth distribution by an average of 4.3% by 2025," said the Journal, whereas "those in the bottom third, who rely more heavily on cash and bonds in their retirement savings, are likely to experience an 18.8% reduction by 2025 due to inflation."

