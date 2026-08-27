Retirement: Rise of the $10 million 401(k)

People are finding ways around the guardrails

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A piggy bank next to stacks of coins
Over 32,000 people have a ‘supersize’ IRA
(Image credit: Chadchai Ra-ngubpai / Getty Images)

At a certain point, a “swelling retirement account isn’t really about retirement,” said Daniel de Visé in USA Today. The average American family has a little more than $268,000 saved up in an individual retirement account. But at least 32,000 people have amassed more than $10 million in workplace and individual retirement accounts like a Roth IRA, which can grow without taxes due on the earnings, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. And “at the top of the wealth heap, 208 taxpayers have $85 billion saved in IRA-type accounts” that were originally designed for the middle class. “One might wonder how any American, no matter how wealthy,” could amass so much given the restrictions that govern contributions. After all, even “at its most generous,” the federal government only allows certain older Americans to contribute a maximum of $35,750 to a 401(k). Yet some people have found ways around the guardrails.

The “mother of all tax breaks” comes to those who stash startup shares in a Roth, said Brian Contreras in Inc. Entrepreneurs, hedge fund managers, and Silicon Valley insiders who have access to early and promising startups will often deposit “that stock in an IRA or workplace retirement account” and watch it pile up “massive gains while still enjoying substantial tax benefits.” Because those shares are cheap at first, they remain within annual contribution limits. Roblox board member Gregory Baszucki, for instance, has “at least $68 million worth of Roblox stock in his Roth IRA, and potentially about $158 million in tax-free holdings total.”

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