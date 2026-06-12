What are the benefits of Roth IRAs?

Gen Z is embracing these types of retirement accounts

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Young woman confidently holding a blue piggy bank against a pink background
A Roth IRA can make sense for those who are just starting out in their careers
(Image credit: Jose Maria Ceballos Pablo / Getty Images)

There are a lot of ways you can save for retirement. There are 401(k) plans, provided through employers, and IRAs, which you can open on your own. Drilling down further, there are two classifications of those accounts: traditional and Roth.

While a traditional account allows you to save money pre-tax, a Roth account is funded after-tax. Paying taxes sooner rather than later may not sound beneficial, but depending on your specific situation, it absolutely can be, as many younger savers are starting to realize.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 