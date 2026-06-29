The Rule of 55: what it is and how it can help fund early retirement

Draw from your retirement funds early with this little-known tax break

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Senior man solving puzzle in the newspaper while lying down on a hammock at the beach
This IRS provision has saved one retiree 'about $24,000 in tax penalties'
(Image credit: Maskot / Getty Images)

You usually have to wait until you reach age 59 ½ before you can dip into your retirement funds penalty-free. Otherwise, you end up forfeiting 10% of the amount you withdraw from your 401(k) or similar tax-deferred retirement plan. But what if you want to retire sooner than that and need access to your money?

If you are at least 55 years old, you may be in luck, thanks to what is known as the Rule of 55. This IRS provision has saved one retiree “about $24,000 in tax penalties,” and another says they “wouldn’t have been able to retire from teaching early” without it, said The Wall Street Journal. And yet, it remains a “tax break few people know about, and even fewer use.”

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 