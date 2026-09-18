Fiji declares national emergency as drugs and stigma fuel HIV outbreak

As new HIV diagnoses skyrocket, the government is focusing on community advocacy

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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An HIV awareness poster displayed along a main road in Fiji
Fiji's government is spreading the message with an HIV prevention campaign
(Image credit: STR / Contributor / Getty Images)

New cases of HIV are surging at an unprecedented rate in Fiji, and the South Pacific island nation has declared a national emergency as a result. The government is doubling down on preventative measures with the help of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and Aids (UNAIDS), as drug use and the taboo nature of the disease contribute to the outbreak.

Why is Fiji having an HIV crisis?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 