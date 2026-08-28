The Ebola outbreak: ‘a perfect storm’

This has been the fastest-growing outbreak of the disease ever, but the silence around it is ‘astounding’

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A health worker in full protective equipment next to medical supplies
It’s estimated that more than 2,500 people have now died, with the death toll accelerating sharply in recent weeks
(Image credit: Jospin Mwisha / AFP / Getty Images)

Over 100 days into the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), “the response is still struggling to keep pace”, said Liz Cookman in The Independent. It’s estimated that more than 2,500 people have now died, with the death toll accelerating sharply in recent weeks.

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record, spreading much quicker than the deadliest crisis to date, the West African epidemic of 2014 to 2016, which killed more than 11,000 people. To put it in context, that outbreak took a year to reach 2,000 deaths.

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