Trump officially begins withdrawal from WHO

-
Trump officially begins withdrawal from WHO4:31 p.m.
-
Embattled GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she won't attack Biden4:05 p.m.
-
DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic social media post: 'Hitler was a bad person, and I know that'3:56 p.m.
-
Usain Bolt gave his daughter a truly epic name3:52 p.m.
-
A majority-Black ownership group is trying to bring a potentially game-changing MLB franchise to Nashville3:31 p.m.
-
Health secretary Azar wrongly claims 'health-care workers don’t get infected' in argument for reopening schools2:19 p.m.
-
Fauci says comfort in lower coronavirus death rate is 'false narrative'2:00 p.m.
-
Movie theaters sue New Jersey for not yet letting them reopen1:48 p.m.
4:31 p.m.
4:05 p.m.
DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic social media post: 'Hitler was a bad person, and I know that'
3:56 p.m.
3:52 p.m.
A majority-Black ownership group is trying to bring a potentially game-changing MLB franchise to Nashville
3:31 p.m.
Health secretary Azar wrongly claims 'health-care workers don’t get infected' in argument for reopening schools
2:19 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
1:48 p.m.