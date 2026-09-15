AI may have cracked the anti-aging code

An AI-discovered drug could help slow the aging process

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Futuristic Medical Technology with Robotic Hand and Digital Pills. 3D Render
The rapidly evolving technology is making its way into medical research
(Image credit: asbe / Getty Images)

A pharmaceutical company claims to have used artificial intelligence to discover a drug that reverses the impacts of aging. Whether or not the medication is truly effective for anti-aging purposes remains to be seen, but the finding highlights how the burgeoning technology could make the drug discovery process easier, or at least faster.

Beating the ‘aging clocks’

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 