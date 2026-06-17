Can you trust artificial intelligence to help manage your money?

Many people are turning to AI for financial advice but there are questions over the reliability of its responses

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published

AI apps
AI may be a convenient way to manage finances but there are drawbacks to be aware of
(Image credit: alexsl / Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence has become part of our daily lives, and many younger users are turning to it for help with managing their money.

Research by Fidelity International found that more than a third of 18- to 34-year-olds use AI when making investment choices.

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Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 