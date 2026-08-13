Why it’s such a big deal that the FDA approved an mRNA flu vaccine

The jab may be new and improved

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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mRNA flu vaccine vial
The mRNA flu vaccine can be made much faster than the standard vaccine
(Image credit: Tomas Kohoutek / Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine, mFLUSIVA. The approval comes despite growing vaccine skepticism, especially toward mRNA vaccines following Covid-19. But research shows that this new vaccine can produce a stronger immune response and be made faster than the traditional flu vaccine.

How does the mRNA vaccine differ from the traditional shot?

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  