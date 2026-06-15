FDA approves the first new sunscreen in over 20 years

The chemical can work better and feel better

Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of a woman applying sunscreen, a bottle of lotion, hand inspecting with a magnifying glass, and bemotrizinol molecules
Bemotrizinol is a 'broad-spectrum and far more stable' than other US sunscreens
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of bemotrizinol (BEMT) in sunscreens. The chemical has been used in European and Asian brands of sunblock for decades. BEMT can provide better sun protection and last longer while being less greasy on the skin.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  