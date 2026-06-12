6 beauty product ingredients banned in the EU but legal in the US

Formaldehyde and other known carcinogens are among ingredients that can still legally be included in American cosmetics

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Green cosmetic bottles and containers displayed on a tiered wooden platform.
The difference between which chemicals are permitted or not can be stark
(Image credit: Eugene Mymrim / Getty Images)

The size of the global beauty and personal care market is astounding and is expected to approach $700 billion in 2026. From scented shampoos festooned with exotic oils to anti-aging creams and blemish-removers, those who can afford them seem to have a bottomless appetite for new products. Discerning consumers, however, may notice small but significant differences in ingredient lists depending on whether their purchases are made in the European Union or the United States.

These differences may look random but reflect longstanding differences in public health philosophies. “The EU tends to act on early signals, animal studies, preliminary lab findings, and the U.S. believes in waiting for real-world evidence before restricting anything,” said Ashley Fike at Vice. Still, the scope of the beauty market means that regulators need to stay vigilant even after bans are issued. Consumer Reports, for example, found methylene chloride in a number of hair dyes that the company tested in April 2026, despite the chemical being banned in the U.S. for cosmetics products since 1989.

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.