‘Lowering this risk seems like the caring and pragmatic thing to do’

‘Why the world still can’t agree about alcohol’

Tim Brinkhof at Time

De-normalizing “alcohol consumption seems like a logical next step after cracking down on smoking,” says Tim Brinkhof. But as “societies everywhere ramp up efforts to discourage drinking, a bigger, more difficult question arises. Are the increasingly thorough measures we take to protect our health worth what we give up?” This “dilemma is arguably more apparent with alcohol than with tobacco.” Alcohol is “used to honor, celebrate, and connect,” and these traditions are worth considering and preserving.”

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Breena Holland at The Philadelphia Inquirer

The recent “air quality is brought to you by the fossil fuel industry,” says Breena Holland. To “quibble about how much of the Canadian fires are due to human-caused climate change as opposed to poor forest management or normal climatic changes is to not see the fire for the trees.” The “fossil fuel industry has created human-made climate change, and it has won the war against it.” Rather than “prioritize planet over profit, it chose to ‘manufacture uncertainty.’”

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Ja’han Jones at MS NOW

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‘What will you regret? Studying sabbaticals taught me a hard truth.’

DJ DiDonna at The Washington Post

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