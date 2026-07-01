‘Such individuals aren’t outliers’

‘Most people are thinking about aging all wrong’

Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post

Many people “believe that aging is synonymous with steadily losing cognitive and physical abilities,” but a recent study “offers a far more optimistic picture: Nearly half of older adults actually improve in later life,” says Leana S. Wen. A “strong predictor of such improvement is something everyone has control over: their own beliefs about aging.” Someone who “believes their best years are still ahead of them is more likely to engage in health-promoting behaviors.”

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‘Europe’s big bewildering AC debate’

Chas Danner at Intelligencer

Europe’s heat wave is “finally ending after the extreme weather broke temperature records and upended daily life for nearly two weeks across the continent,” says Chas Danner. While “you’d think Europe’s governments and people would be rushing to fully integrate ACs into their cooling arsenal, that’s no simple task for a variety of reasons.” The “latest heat wave has fueled a raging political debate, not to mention a feeding frenzy by bewildered critics here in the U.S.”

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‘India should stop panicking about Trump’

C. Raja Mohan at Foreign Policy

India’s “post-Cold War ties with the United States have been pronounced to be in crisis with remarkable regularity,” says C. Raja Mohan. Donald Trump has “created a sense in New Delhi that the relationship is now at a crossroads.” The “mood is in stark contrast to 2024, when Indian public opinion was broadly rooting for Trump’s return.” But even as “India’s irritation with Trump has grown, it has gone out of its way to deepen engagement with the U.S. government.”

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‘Undoing Stalin’s crime: Romania and Moldova should reunite’

John Gustavsson at the National Review

Romania has “adopted a bill authorizing its government to begin talks with neighboring Moldova with the aim of unifying the two countries,” and “while unification would of course require consent from both countries, there are good reasons for the West to support such a move,” says John Gustavsson. “Like Romania already is, unification would embed Moldova in the West.” While Moldova “has made progress in recent years, it is a small, poor country incessantly targeted by Russian information warfare.”

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