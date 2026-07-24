The unique things presidents have done after leaving the White House

After their terms end, most U.S. presidents try to make their remaining time count. They often do so by building a presidential library and museum, as every commander-in-chief of the 20th and 21st centuries has done. Many of them also write an autobiography or presidential memoir, as former President Joe Biden is currently doing. But many ex-presidents have also undertaken more unusual tasks after leaving the White House.

Barack Obama

While former President Barack Obama’s presidential center recently opened in Chicago, the 44th president has been keeping busy in a variety of other ways. Most notable is Higher Ground, the production company he launched with Netflix in 2018 alongside his wife, Michelle Obama. The company began with film and television projects and has since branched out into documentaries and podcasts.

In April 2026, it was announced that Higher Ground would “transition to becoming independent when its current first-look deal with Netflix is up,” said Deadline, though the company will be “continuing to collaborate with the global streamer on existing projects.” The independence has allowed Higher Ground to work with other studios, including partnering with HBO on Larry David’s “seven-part sketch comedy series that’s an irreverent look at American history,” said NPR. The show features a cameo from the former president.

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George W. Bush

After his presidency, George W. Bush mostly shunned the limelight, instead retiring to his ranch in Texas. But he took up several hobbies since leaving office, most notably painting. Bush’s artworks are “both more and less interesting than they initially seem,” said Artforum, and often feature world leaders he met during his time as president, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beyond his brushstrokes, Bush is also an avid mountain biker and uses this to give back. He has “hosted a charity ride for veterans for years,” said Bike magazine, and in 2021 even released a short documentary about the ride. “Any day you ride with the vets is a good day,” Bush says in the video. Several veterans “who found community and healing in the sport of mountain biking were interviewed in the documentary,” said Bike.

Bill Clinton

It was Bill Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had the more prestigious career after leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But the former president hasn’t kept to himself entirely these last 26 years — Clinton has remained largely active in global affairs. In 2009, he “arrived in North Korea” on a secret trip to “try to win the freedom of two American journalists,” said NPR. North Korean leader Kim Jong Il pardoned the journalists after his visit.

That same year, Clinton was also appointed as the United Nations’ special envoy for Haiti, thereby “building on the former United States president’s extensive engagement with the Caribbean nation,” said the U.N. Clinton’s work on the island helped “support the efforts of the Haitian authorities to jumpstart sustainable social and economic development.” He remains closely tied to Haitian affairs.