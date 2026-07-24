The unique things presidents have done after leaving the White House

Most built museums or wrote books — but some went another way

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Former President Barack Obama alongside Michelle Obama at the premiere of “Descendant.”
Barack and Michelle Obama, seen at the premiere of the Higher Ground Productions film “Descendant,” have worked on several media projects
(Image credit: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Netflix)

After their terms end, most U.S. presidents try to make their remaining time count. They often do so by building a presidential library and museum, as every commander-in-chief of the 20th and 21st centuries has done. Many of them also write an autobiography or presidential memoir, as former President Joe Biden is currently doing. But many ex-presidents have also undertaken more unusual tasks after leaving the White House.

Barack Obama

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