The film and TV actors who have held public office

From A-list actors to television icons, many have turned to politics

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives for a press conference at the Vatican.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of several actors who’ve gotten involved in California politics
(Image credit: Grzegorz Galazka / Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images)

While some people may grow up dreaming of a career in public office, politicians often come from a less conventional source: Hollywood. There is a long list of both film and television actors who have gone on to roles in politics, including President Donald Trump, who expanded his standing in the public eye as the host of “The Apprentice.” But the current president is just one of many.

Al Franken

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.