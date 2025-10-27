Trump vows new tariffs on Canada over Reagan ad
The ad that offended the president has Ronald Reagan explaining why import taxes hurt the economy
What happened
President Donald Trump said in a social media post Saturday that a Canadian TV ad criticizing tariffs was a “hostile act,” and in response, “I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.” The ad, paid for by the province of Ontario, features former President Ronald Reagan explaining how import taxes hurt the economy. Trump first objected to the ad in a post on Thursday, saying it had pushed him to cancel trade talks with Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday he would suspend the ad after the weekend.
Who said what
“Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t!” Trump said in the post on Saturday, while en route to Malaysia. “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD.” He claimed in Thursday’s post that Canada’s goal was to “interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court,” which is set to decide whether to overrule two lower courts that determined Trump’s broad tariffs are unlawful.
“It was unclear what legal authority Trump would use to impose the additional import taxes” on Canada or which goods would be affected, The Associated Press said. But Reagan was clearly “wary of tariffs and used much of the 1987 address featured in Ontario’s ad spelling out the case against tariffs.” The ad is a “kind of propaganda against U.S. citizens,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. “What was the purpose of that other than to sway public opinion?”
What next?
The Supreme Court “isn’t likely to be influenced by anything other than the law,” but the president’s “tantrum against Canada” is a “good argument for the justices to rein in his tariff power,” The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial. Trump “claims he’s not ‘a king,’ but on tariffs he is acting like one.” He and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “will both attend” this week’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia, the AP said, but Trump “told reporters traveling with him that he had no intention of meeting Carney there.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Political cartoons for October 27
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include improving national monuments, the NBA gambling scandal, and the AI energy vampire
-
Donald Trump’s week in Asia: can he shift power away from China?
Today's Big Question US president’s whirlwind week of diplomacy aims to bolster economic ties and de-escalate trade war with China
-
The Icelandic women’s strike 50 years on
In The Spotlight The nation is ‘still no paradise’ for women, say campaigners
-
Donald Trump’s week in Asia: can he shift power away from China?
Today's Big Question US president’s whirlwind week of diplomacy aims to bolster economic ties and de-escalate trade war with China
-
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rebellion: Maga hardliner turns on Trump
In the Spotlight The Georgia congresswoman’s independent streak has ‘not gone unnoticed’ by the president
-
‘Congratulations on your house, but maybe try a greyhound instead’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump wants to exert control over federal architecture
The Explainer Beyond his ballroom, Trump has several other architectural plans in mind
-
NY attorney general asks public for ICE raid footage
Speed Read Rep. Dan Goldman claims ICE wrongly detained four US citizens in the Canal Street raid and held them for a whole day without charges
-
Trump’s huge ballroom to replace razed East Wing
Speed Read The White House’s east wing is being torn down amid ballroom construction
-
Trump expands boat strikes to Pacific, killing 5 more
Speed Read The US military destroyed two more alleged drug smuggling boats in international waters
-
Whistles emerge as Chicago’s tool to fight ICE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal agents continue raiding the city, communities have turned to noisemakers to create a warning system