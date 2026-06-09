Pratt loses in LA mayor race, Trump stokes conspiracies

Pratt lost ground with every new batch of vote dumps

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Billboard wrongly projecting Spencer Pratt-Karen Bass mayoral runoff in Los Angeles
Billboard wrongly projecting Spencer Pratt-Karen Bass mayoral runoff in Los Angeles
(Image credit: HIGHFIVE / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)

What happened

Progressive Los Angeles city council member Nithya Raman placed second in the city’s mayoral primary race and will face Mayor Karen Bass in a runoff election, The Associated Press projected Monday. Republican reality TV personality Spencer Pratt was initially in second place after last week’s election but lost ground with every vote update, and Raman overtook him over the weekend. Pratt’s slide to third place is “not possible,” President Donald Trump claimed on social media. “Rigged Elections!”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  