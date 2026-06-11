Are GOP California conspiracy theories preparation for November?

Or could Trump’s fraud claims backfire in the midterms?

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo composite illustration of two thieves with crowbars jimmying loose the state of California
President Donald Trump can ‘sow substantial chaos’ with fraud accusations
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is once again making baseless accusations of election fraud. This time it is in California, where right-wing Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt failed to survive this month’s primary election.

Trump treats “any Democratic election victory” as “suspicious on its face” even if it happens in “one of the most liberal cities in America,” said The New York Times. His evidence-free assertions of vote-rigging in the California race are an “unusually clear preview of how he could greet any disappointing results for his party in November.” It is “not possible” for Pratt to have lost this month’s election, the president said on Truth Social.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 