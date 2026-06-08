Trump quits NBC interview after pushback to claims

Trump made unfounded assertions of election fraud and incorrectly said he had never promised peace

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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NBC News&#039; Kristen Welker interviews President Donald Trump in December 2024
NBC News' Kristen Welker interviews President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Peter Kramer / NBC via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” broadcast Sunday after Kristen Welker challenged his assertions that last week’s California primaries and the 2020 election were “dirty” and “rigged.” During the interview, taped at a farm in Wisconsin, Trump “made a series of false, misleading or exaggerated comments,” NBC News said, including that he “didn’t promise” no new conflicts or “guarantee no war.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  