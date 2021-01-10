Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."
Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families.
"Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance."
"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.
The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy. Peter Weber
In the wake of Wednesday's pro-President Trump riot at the Capitol, the PGA of America board voted on Sunday to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told The Associated Press. "We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission, and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."
In a statement, the Trump Organization said it had "a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision. This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement."
PGA of America signed the deal with Trump National in 2014, and it would have been the first major championship at a Trump course, CBS Sports reports. Waugh told AP the organization did not feel pressured or forced into severing ties. "We had to make a business decision," he said. "It's a perpetual institution. My job is to hand it off better than when I found it. One hundred years from now, we still want to be vibrant."
In 2015, after then-candidate Trump made derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants, PGA of America canceled its Grand Slam of Golf event, scheduled to be held at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. Waugh told AP when it comes to the 2022 event, PGA of America has not yet selected a new venue, but "we've had a number of places reach out already. We think we'll have a bunch of options." Catherine Garcia
In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."
On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
"They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."
The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis." Catherine Garcia
In an email Sunday, the attending physician to Congress notified lawmakers that on Wednesday, as they huddled together in a room to escape a riot inside the Capitol, they may have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus.
The physician, Brian Monahan, wrote that "many members of the House community were in protective isolation in a room located in a large committee hearing space. The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."
Two House aides confirmed to The Washington Post that the room in question appeared in a video posted by Punchbowl News on Friday. The clip showed Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) trying to pass out masks to lawmakers without face coverings. Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), and Scott Perry (Pa.) all refused to take one.
Monahan instructed lawmakers to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and get tested. Since Wednesday's siege, Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) and Rep. Charles Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus, but spokesmen for both lawmakers told the Post they were not in the lockdown room.
The riot was a super-spreader event, said Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. The crowd "wasn't adhering to what we know are good practices in terms of mask-wearing and other things," he said on Sunday's Face the Nation. "I think they deliberately eschewed those things. So, yeah, we're going to see chains of transmission come out of that kind of a gathering, for sure." Catherine Garcia
Sex and the City fans, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and get ready for the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.
A revival of the hit HBO series, titled And Just Like That..., is coming to HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have signed on to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not participate in the project.
The show will focus on the women, now in their 50s, as they live and love in Manhattan. There will be 10 half-hour episodes, with production starting in New York City in late spring, Variety reports.
"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons, ending in 2004, and spawned two movies. Catherine Garcia
Prior to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI and New York Police Department notified Capitol Police about the possibility of violence, senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.
On Wednesday, President Trump spoke at a rally held to coincide with the tallying of electoral votes. He said supporters should "walk down to the Capitol" where they could "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you will never take back our country with weakness." By saying this, law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told NBC News, Trump likely got more people to go to the Capitol than might otherwise have gone.
Capitol Police were woefully unprepared for the mob that showed up. On Friday, Steven D'Antuono of the FBI's Washington field office told NBC News "there was no indication that there was anything [planned] other than First Amendment-protected activity." Several law enforcement officials dispute this, telling NBC News the NYPD sent intelligence packets to agencies — including Capitol Police — "describing extremist rhetoric and threats of violence that appeared on social media in connection with the rally."
A senior FBI official told NBC News that before the rally, the agency learned "credible and actionable information about individuals who were planning on traveling to the protests who expressed a desire to engage in violence." Agents visited more than a dozen extremists already under investigation, and were able to discourage them from going to D.C.
Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director, told NBC News there is no domestic terrorism statute, so the FBI has fewer legal avenues to monitor suspects. Unless there is a criminal investigation into a specific individual or organization, "the FBI is not permitted to look and monitor the very same things that you and I can look at on Twitter and Parler," he said. Read more at NBC News.Catherine Garcia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday evening notified her colleagues that the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor" on Monday.
"In protecting our Constitution and our democracy, we will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi wrote in her letter to House Democrats. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this president is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."
Pelosi said that before introducing an article of impeachment against President Trump, the House will seek a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, giving him 24 hours to respond.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted that Pelosi's sequencing "is correct. Impeachment is one of the gravest powers of Congress. It should always be our last option. If [Trump] doesn't resign or if [Pence] doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment, then we will impeach. Tomorrow we introduce the article of impeachment."
Earlier Sunday, Lieu said more than 190 House Democrats have signed onto an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) have both called on Trump to resign, with Toomey saying he thinks "the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again. I don't think he is electable in any way." Catherine Garcia
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser wants her city to be better prepared for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 than it was last Wednesday when a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol, resulting in five deaths.
On Sunday, Bowser sent acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf a letter asking the department to extend the National Special Security Event period set to cover the Inauguration between Jan. 19-21, to Jan. 11-24. She also wrote that D.C. is requesting a pre-disaster declaration, which would "expedite and enhance" federal assistance, adding that she is urging federal agencies, including the Pentagon and the Justice Department, to coordinate with Congress and the Supreme Court so they can establish a federal force deployment strategy, freeing up the Metropolitan Police Department to "focus on its local mission."
Finally, Bowser asked the Department of the Interior to cancel or refuse to grant "any and all" public gathering permits in the nation's capital during the potentially extended security event period. Tim O'Donnell