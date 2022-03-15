Barack Obama is narrating a nature documentary at Netflix

Former President Barack Obama may be moving into a new David Attenborough-esque phase of his career.

Obama is set to narrate a new Netflix documentary series about national parks, and the streamer revealed a first look on Tuesday. Our Great National Parks will be a five-part documentary about "the world's most breathtaking national parks and the wildlife that live there," Netflix said.

Obama in the trailer describes the series as a "celebration of our planet's greatest national parks and wilderness," featuring a look at "unusual" creatures and their "extraordinary behaviors." Netflix's synopsis said the series "brims with wonder, humor and optimism as each episode tells the story of a national park through the lives of its wildest residents — both big and exceptionally small — and explores our changing relationship with wilderness."

It's the latest collaboration between Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama after the former president and first lady signed a major production deal with the streamer in 2018. Their company, Higher Ground Productions, produced the Netflix documentary American Factory, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Higher Ground also produced Fatherhood, a dramedy starring Kevin Hart, and Worth, a drama about the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund. Last year, Michelle Obama took on an on-camera role in the Netflix children's cooking show Waffles + Mochi, and a documentary about her book tour, Becoming, debuted on the streamer in 2020.

Outside of Netflix, the Obamas also have an exclusive deal with Spotify, under which the former president hosted a show with Bruce Springsteen last year.

Our Great National Parks is set to hit Netflix on April 13.