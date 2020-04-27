See More Speed Reads
Netflix is releasing a surprise documentary about Michelle Obama

Might another Barack and Michelle Obama documentary be headed to the Oscars in 2021?

Becoming, a surprise documentary film revolving around Michelle Obama and the book tour for her 2018 memoir, is dropping next week, Netflix has revealed. The film was directed by Nadia Hallgren, and Netflix called it an "intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House."

In an announcement, the former first lady recalled how "we came together" during the Becoming book tour and wrote, "I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty," per The Hollywood Reporter.

A first look at Becoming released on Monday by Netflix focused on a discussion Obama held at a community event in Philadelphia. This documentary hadn't been officially announced prior to today, and the Reporter writes that it was kept "top-secret for months."

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018 signed a production deal with Netflix, and a film produced by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards this year. Becoming is Higher Ground Productions' third movie, The Washington Post notes. Its release also comes after Hillary, a documentary about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, dropped on Hulu last month.

Becoming will begin streaming on Netflix on May 6. Brendan Morrow

2 more people corroborate certain details of Tara Reade's account of alleged Biden sexual assault

Two more sources — one a former neighbor and the other a former co-worker — have come forward and corroborated certain details about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden, Business Insider reports.

Reade has accused Biden of assaulting her while she worked as aide for him in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden hasn't addressed the allegations, although his staff says they are false. But Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-90s, told Insider that Reade told her about the incident in 1995 or 1996. "She was crying," LaCasse said. "She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report."

LaCasse said she believed Reade back then, which prompted her to speak out and on the record now that the story is facing public scrutiny, noting that Reade never asked her to come forward.

Reade's former colleague at the office of former California state Sen. Jack O'Connell (D) between 1994 and 1996, Lorraine Sanchez, said Reade had complained to her about being mistreated by her former employer. She said she doesn't recall if Reade offered any details.

In addition to Sanchez and LaCasse, Reade's brother, Collin Moulton, and a friend who asked to remain anonymous have said Reade told them about the incident after it allegedly occurred. Reade also said an anonymous caller on CNN's Larry King Live in 1993 talking about her daughter's "problems" with a prominent senator was her mother. Read more at Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell

Los Angeles Lakers return $4.6 million they received from small business loan program

The Los Angeles Lakers has returned millions of dollars it received from a program intended for small businesses during the coronavirus crisis, ESPN reports.

The team on Monday confirmed to ESPN that it repaid $4.6 million it received from the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress set up during the coronavirus crisis with $349 billion for loans to be given to small businesses. But the program quickly ran out of money, and numerous larger companies came under fire for applying for and receiving loans under the program. Ruth's Chris Steak House and Shake Shack were among these companies, and they later announced they'd return the money.

The Lakers has done so as well, telling ESPN in a statement, "The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program. Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need."

Congress recently replenished the Paycheck Protection Program, and under a new Small Business Administration guidance, the Lakers would be discouraged from applying for a loan, ESPN notes. But the program, after launching its second round of funding on Monday, may once again run out of money in just a few days. Brendan Morrow

New York Democrats cancel 2020 primary, kicking Bernie Sanders off the ballot

New York has delivered a major blow to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) continued push for Democratic power.

Democrats on the New York state Board of Elections decided Monday to cancel the party's presidential primary, which had already been pushed from April back to June 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves Sanders without a chance to grab any delegates in the state, despite his insistence on staying on the ballot to secure more standing within the party.

Sanders suspended his 2020 run last month and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, but still wanted his supporters to vote for him so his delegates could "exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions" at the Democratic National Convention. But Doug Kellner, one of the two Democratic commissioners on the elections board in New York, concluded Sanders' suspension "ended the real context for the primary election." "Joe Biden is the only candidate and therefore he is effectively the winner of the New York primary," Kellner said, so holding the primary would be "unnecessary and frivolous" during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had already pushed some special elections that would coincide with the June primary until the general election in November. He'd also arranged to mail absentee ballot applications to all state residents. Still, New York's 27th district contest to fill the seat left behind by former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) remains on June 23, and local reporters say a contest between Sanders and Biden surely would've boosted its turnout. Kathryn Krawczyk

The small business loan program's second round of funding is expected to run out in 72 hours or less

The next phase of the federal government loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program, created to help out small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, launches on Monday, and analysts expect the $310 billion in funds to evaporate even more quickly than the first round, The Washington Post reports.

"Once the application portal reopens, there will be an immediate flood of tens of thousands of applicants. Maybe millions," said Juleanna Glover, a Washington, D.C.-based corporate public affairs adviser tracking the program. "I'd be surprised if this next tranche lasts even 72 hours."

The Trump administration says it's committed to making sure small businesses continue getting the resources they need to weather the pandemic, and there will likely be more money on the way, but some lawmakers, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) who has been pushing for a more expansive program for a while, think the PPP may have run its course. "Josh believes we have reached the limitations of the PPP," Hawley's chief of staff, Kyle Plotkin, told Politico, describing the program has "a temporary lifeline." Now, he said, it's time to "think about recovery" and "do something that addresses the severity of the crisis." Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

White House cancels coronavirus task force briefing after Trump's disinfectant comments

The White House is scrapping Monday's coronavirus briefing and teasing a "new look" for them going forward.

After President Trump was widely criticized for floating the idea of injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 during Thursday's briefing, a comment he later claimed was sarcastic, the White House on Monday canceled a coronavirus briefing that was set for 5 p.m. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there will be some briefings this week but that they "might have a new look to them, a new focus to them," CNN's Betsy Klein reports.

The day after Trump's disinfectant comments, he held an unusually short briefing and took no questions, and held no briefings over the weekend. Axios reported on Friday that Trump was planning to "pare back" coronavirus press conferences as numerous advisers "have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings," telling him he's "overexposed" and that they're hurting him in the polls. The New York Times examined Trump's coronavirus briefings and other remarks and found that "by far the most recurring utterances from Mr. Trump in the briefings are self-congratulations, roughly 600 of them, which are often predicated on exaggerations and falsehoods."

CNN also reported that there's been "a concerted effort" among Trump's aides and allies to get him to stop conducting daily briefings, a report McEnany denied on Monday, telling Fox News "the media needs to not read into what's happening." Trump himself over the weekend questioned the "purpose" of the coronavirus task force briefings, declaring them "not worth the time and effort!"

Among those recommending Trump scale things back is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who told Good Morning America on Monday, "The American people are shut in for the most part, and they don't need to see the same person every day for two hours." Brendan Morrow

Update 1:30 p.m. ET: Shortly after the briefing was removed from the schedule, the White House reversed and said Trump "will brief the nation" today regarding additional coronavirus testing guidance.

There's a lot of confusion surrounding possible coronavirus reinfections and immunity

11:41 a.m.

The World Health Organization set off some alarm bells this weekend when the agency warned against issuing coronavirus "immunity passports" because there's no evidence to suggest people are protected from second infections. Some people weren't so sure, even dismissing reports on the announcement as fear-mongering.

But the confusion may stem from a lack of context in reports about coronavirus reinfection or reactivation in presumably recovered patients coming out China and South Korea. For starters, there's the possibility of false negative test results, which could register as positives at a later date. It's also not always known if the patients testing positive again are showing new symptoms.

But even if those caveats are ignored, some experts simply pointed out that an announcement like the one the WHO made doesn't mean the opposite outcome is automatically true.

The WHO itself later clarified its statement on these grounds. Tim O'Donnell

Supreme Court rules insurance companies can collect billions to cover Affordable Care Act losses

11:13 a.m.
Supreme Court.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government owes health insurance companies $12 billion, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. In an 8-1 decision, the court sided with health insurers claiming an Affordable Care Act provision that encouraged them to offer coverage to previously uninsured Americans had cost them billions of dollars.

The ACA's "risk corridors" program, which ran from 2015 to 2017, had promised health insurers a cushion for any potential losses if they offered coverage in the insurance marketplace the act created. But Congress passed provisions to the Department of Health and Human Services' spending bills each year to block those payments, and both the Obama and Trump administrations argued those provisions meant the federal government didn't have to pay up.

The Supreme Court ruled against the federal government in its opinion authored by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor. A lower court had sided with the federal government, but health insurers argued that ruling allowed the government to perform an illegal "bait and switch." Kathryn Krawczyk

