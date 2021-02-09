Coming Soon


Michelle Obama to star in a Netflix cooking show featuring puppets

11:31 a.m.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is getting her chef's hat and taste buds ready for a mouthwatering new kids show.

Obama is set to launch a children's cooking show on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi, per CNN. The former first lady will star as a supermarket owner alongside the titular puppet characters, who "dream of being chefs ... and with a little help from Michelle Obama, they go on food adventures all over the world," Netflix said.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young," Obama said.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018, and a Netflix documentary produced by their company Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won an Oscar in 2020. Netflix also debuted a documentary centering around the former first lady herself, Becoming, last year.

This latest show announcement comes after Netflix last week revealed several additional projects from the Obamas' production company, including a film based on Mohsin Hamid's novel Exit West. "We couldn't be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories," the Obamas said. Brendan Morrow

Kobe Bryant Crash


Pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter likely violated federal standards before crash, U.S. safety investigators determine

11:21 a.m.
Kobe Bryant.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

In a Tuesday hearing, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board, said that Ara Zobayan, the pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter, likely violated federal aviation standards before the aircraft crashed into a Southern California hillside last January, killing all nine people on board, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Per The Associated Press, Robert Sumwalt, chair of the NTSB, said during the hearing that Zobayan was flying under visual flight rules, which meant he needed to be able to see where he was going. But the helicopter was flying through heavy clouds before the crash, likely resulting in Zobayan becoming disoriented.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, has sued both Zobayan's estate and the companies that owned and operated the helicopter for alleged negligence.

The NTSB will next likely make nonbinding recommendations to agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration or the Coast Guard to prevent future crashes, AP reports. Some experts have speculated the incident could lead to the requirement of Terrain Awareness and Warning Systems, which signal when aircraft are in danger of crashing, on board helicopters. Bryant's helicopter was not equipped with the system. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2


Why the focus on 'incitement' creates an opening for Trump's impeachment defense

10:53 a.m.
House impeachment managers.
MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, senators should be seeking to answer a political question, but they're instead been left to ponder a legal one, David A. Graham writes for The Atlantic.

The House's single article of impeachment alleges Trump incited a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, but Graham believes focusing so heavily on the term "incitement" provides Trump's defense team with "an opening" to argue, as they've already done, that he was speaking "metaphorically" at the rally which preceded the breaching of the Capitol last month. "In legalizing what is rightly a political matter, however," Graham writes, noting that Trump should instead be on trial, more broadly, for his months-long efforts to overturn the presidential election results, "the managers inadvertently encouraged recourse to the legal definition of incitement, and in particular to the Supreme Court's test for what constitutes the crime of incitement in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which, in the interest of protecting free speech, creates a difficult bar to surmount in a criminal court."

Graham considers this part of a pattern that occurred throughout Trump's presidency. During Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, the anti-Trump crowd zeroed in on whether his campaign "colluded" with the Kremlin, and in his first impeachment trial, attention was on terms like "quid pro quo" and "blackmail," which, Graham argues, led to "intense semantic fights that distracted from the basic fact that Trump had extorted Ukraine's government to assist him in the election." Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

fumble


Super Bowl draws smallest audience since 2007

10:13 a.m.
Tom Brady
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The ratings for the Super Bowl have dipped to the lowest in more than a decade.

Super Bowl LV drew an average audience of 96.4 million viewers across multiple platforms, Variety reports. This was down from the 102 million viewers who tuned in to last year's Super Bowl, and it was also the smallest Super Bowl audience since 2007, The Wrap reports.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off in Sunday's Super Bowl, with the Buccaneers running away with a 31-9 victory. Given that COVID-19 cases remain high in the United States, Americans were urged to refrain from holding traditional Super Bowl parties and instead watch the game with those already in their household.

CNN's Frank Pallotta described the Super Bowl ratings as a "disappointment" but noted that it's also "not a total shock that the ratings declined from last year, because the game was never really competitive." While overall viewership was down, Variety reports the Super Bowl did draw a record 5.7 million average viewers on streaming platforms. Brendan Morrow

Rest in peace


Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

10:02 a.m.
Marty Schottenheimer.
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Marty Schottenheimer, who spent 21 seasons as a head coach on NFL sidelines, died Monday, ESPN reports. He was 77. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.

Just one of seven coaches to compile 200 regular season wins as a head coach in the league, Schottenheimer only had two losing seasons in his lengthy career, which included stints with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, and then-San Diego Chargers. He took his teams to three conference championship games — two with the Browns, and one with the Chiefs — but never reached the Super Bowl.

LaDanian Tomlinson, who starred at running back for five seasons under Schottenheimer in San Diego, told ESPN he considers him "the best coach I ever had," adding that while "I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn't fully prepared to win ... he cared more about the man than the athlete. I will remember him more for the life lessons that he taught me."

Schottenheimer is survived by his wife, Pat, two children, Kristin and Brian (who coaches for the Jacksonville Jaguars), and four grandchildren. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2


How to watch Trump's second impeachment trial

9:38 a.m.
The Capitol building.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial for the second time starting Tuesday.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, Trump's lawyers and House impeachment managers will spend four hours debating the constitutionality of the trial in front of the Senate. After that, a simple majority vote of senators will allow the trial over Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection to proceed. It will all air on C-SPAN's cable channel C-SPAN2 and its website, as well as most major networks' websites. CBSN, MSNBC, and CNN will also air the trial live in full, as will ABC News' and most networks' streaming apps.

It's unlikely the trial will continue on Tuesday after the four hours of debate and vote. Starting Wednesday at noon, both Trump's defense and House Democrats will get 16 hours each to make their cases. Debate from each side will not be allowed to exceed 8 hours each day or two days total.

The whole trial is expected to proceed quickly, without lengthy hearings from witnesses like Trump's first trial a year ago. The Senate could vote to convict or acquit Trump as soon as early next week. The 50-50 split Senate is expected to vote to acquit, as Democrats would need 67 votes to convict him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2


Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

9:14 a.m.
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory."

With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up."

"'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes.

Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office.

Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice.

"He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico.

While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." Brendan Morrow

compromised


Cyberpunk 2077 developer says it was the victim of a cyberattack

8:12 a.m.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyberattack.

The Polish video game developer announced Tuesday that an "unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network," collecting data and leaving a ransom note. "To our best knowledge," the internal systems that were compromised didn't contain players' personal data, it said.

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CD Projekt said. "We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

The attack comes after CD Projekt came under fire in December over the launch of its highly-anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077, which was riddled with glitches on consoles to the point that it was pulled from PlayStation's online store and refunds were offered. The developer apologized over the launch, vowing to fix the issues and telling players it "should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." According to CNBC, CD Projekt shares fell 4.5 percent on Tuesday following the cyberattack news and are down over 30 percent since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red also shared the ransom note it received, which warns that "if we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism," and "investors will lose trust in your company and the stock will dive even lower." The developer says it has approached law enforcement. Brendan Morrow

