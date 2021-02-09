Michelle Obama to star in a Netflix cooking show featuring puppets

Former first lady Michelle Obama is getting her chef's hat and taste buds ready for a mouthwatering new kids show.

Obama is set to launch a children's cooking show on Netflix called Waffles + Mochi, per CNN. The former first lady will star as a supermarket owner alongside the titular puppet characters, who "dream of being chefs ... and with a little help from Michelle Obama, they go on food adventures all over the world," Netflix said.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young," Obama said.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

FIRST LOOK: Waffles + Mochi. The first original preschool series from Higher Ground, and starring @MichelleObama herself, is coming to Netflix on March 16! pic.twitter.com/vKVaZ3vk2l — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 9, 2021

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018, and a Netflix documentary produced by their company Higher Ground Productions, American Factory, won an Oscar in 2020. Netflix also debuted a documentary centering around the former first lady herself, Becoming, last year.

This latest show announcement comes after Netflix last week revealed several additional projects from the Obamas' production company, including a film based on Mohsin Hamid's novel Exit West. "We couldn't be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories," the Obamas said. Brendan Morrow