Scientists renew the search for measles drugs amid low vaccination rates

There is currently no FDA-approved measles drug. But researchers are optimistic.

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A sign directing people to a measles testing area in Seminole, Texas.
Measles had been ‘kept at bay in the United States for more than two decades’
(Image credit: Jan Sonnenmair / Getty Images)

With many in the Trump administration pushing an anti-vaccine agenda, declining measles vaccination rates have forced scientists to reinvigorate the hunt for a drug that could fight the virus. Researchers seem hopeful that a breakthrough is on the horizon.

Why are researchers revamping the measles drug search?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.