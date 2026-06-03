Orphines: the new deadly opioids penetrating the street drug market

The drugs are believed to be 10 times stronger than fentanyl

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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A photo collage of a skull with pills for eyeballs
Orphines are often ‘lethal with stunning speed’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A class of synthetic drugs called orphines is throwing a new wrench into the ever-evolving opioid crisis in the United States. These drugs have tenfold the potency of fentanyl and have led to numerous overdose deaths in 2026. Experts say removing them from the streets, or even identifying them, could be extremely difficult.

What are orphines?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.