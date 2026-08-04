Microplastics may be affecting cardiovascular health

Heart attack patients have more than cholesterol in their arteries

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo and illustrative collage of a diagram of a heart on a background of shredded plastic. The diagram descriptions show plastic in many parts of the heart diagram.
Plastic particles have been found at high concentration in the arteries of heart attack patients
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Microplastics could be responsible for a lot of heartache. The tiny pieces of plastic have been found in high amounts in patients who suffered from heart attacks, leading experts to question their effect on cardiovascular health. Plastic likely has a more significant impact on health than we currently know and should be taken into account in analyzing environmental risk management.

Heart of plastic