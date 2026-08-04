Microplastics may be affecting cardiovascular health
Heart attack patients have more than cholesterol in their arteries
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Microplastics could be responsible for a lot of heartache. The tiny pieces of plastic have been found in high amounts in patients who suffered from heart attacks, leading experts to question their effect on cardiovascular health. Plastic likely has a more significant impact on health than we currently know and should be taken into account in analyzing environmental risk management.