A plastic film could rip apart viruses

What if a cling wrap could fight disease? A newly developed plastic film has successfully killed viruses on contact. The material could be easily mass-produced and doesn’t have to keep being reapplied. In the future, it may even replace traditional chemical cleaners.

Predatory plastic

Scientists have created a thin, acrylic film that can kill viruses , according to a study published in the journal Advanced Science . The film contains nanopillars, which are “ultra‑fine structures” that “grab and stretch the outer shell of the virus so much that it ruptures, killing the virus through mechanical force rather than chemical disinfectants,” said a press release about the study. The material was tested on human parainfluenza virus 3 (hPIV-3), which causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia, and it “successfully killed (or damaged irreparably) 94% of the viruses with which it came into contact after just one hour,” said Popular Mechanics .

There have been other surface viral disinfectants developed, but these “often involve incorporating materials such as graphene or tannic acid and other natural agents into personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, goggles, hard hats and respirators,” Elena Ivanova, a professor of physics at RMIT University and senior author of the study, said in The Conversation . While efficient, these disinfectants “can pose a risk to human health” and may also be “environmental hazards due to chemical leaching,” plus they have “declining effectiveness over time as the potency of the active ingredients weakens.”

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Other disinfectants, like wipes and sprays, require more effort. Disinfectant “must remain wet for some time to kill germs,” said Ivanova. The surfaces can also “be recontaminated quickly when other people touch them.” Acrylic films, by contrast, are “continually effective (meaning they don’t have to be reapplied over and over again), they don’t harm the environment and they don’t contribute to antimicrobial resistance,” said Popular Mechanics. The film is also much more scalable and could potentially be produced in a similar manner to cling wrap.

Film of the future

While the plastic film shows promise, we are not quite at the place to replace current disinfectants with it. The product was tested only on hPIV‑3, which is an “enveloped virus with a fatty outer membrane,” said the release. This membrane makes it more conducive to getting caught and being ripped apart by the nanopillars. Researchers are now planning to “test smaller and non‑enveloped viruses to see how broadly the nanotextured surface works.”

The effectiveness of the nanotexture also depends on the distance between each pillar. The closer the features are together, the more virus-fighting ability the film has. There need to be “more tests on curved surfaces, which — by their geometric nature — spread the pillars apart,” said Popular Mechanics. The material can also degrade over time.

“As nanofabrication tools get better, our results give a clearer guide to which nanopatterns work best to kill viruses,” Samson Mah, the lead author of the study, said in a press release. “We could one day have surfaces like phone screens, keyboards and hospital tables covered with this film, killing viruses on contact without using harsh chemicals.”