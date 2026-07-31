The perfect length of time to sleep

Researchers say they’ve nailed a specific ‘sweet spot’ for shut-eye

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Sleep
Sleeping for less than the ideal amount or even exceeding it is ‘linked with poorer brain, heart and immune health’
(Image credit: Gokhan Balci / Anadolu / Getty Images)

It’s widely assumed that eight hours is the perfect amount of sleep but a new study found the “sweet spot” is a little less than that, said sleep specialist Dr Allie Hare in The Telegraph.

Getting it right matters because new research, published in Nature, found that “falling short, or exceeding” the “precise window” discovered by the research, is “linked with poorer brain, heart and immune health”.

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