The complications of permanent daylight saving time

Consequences for health, religious practices and airline schedules

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Clock in Grand Central Station in Manhattan, New York City, with American flag in the background
The ‘sun won't rise until 8 or 9 a.m. in the winter’ under permanent daylight saving
(Image credit: Andrew Hale / Getty Images)

Spring forward, fall back — that old rule of thumb for resetting clocks at the start and end of daylight saving time may soon be a relic of the past, as the House of Representatives last week overwhelmingly supported a bill to make the time change permanent. And President Donald Trump has expressed his support. After all, people like later sunlight hours. But keeping the clock on summer hours could have negative ramifications.

‘Hidden consequences’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US