‘There will be significant unintended consequences’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific name change hurts the US and India’
James Stavridis at Bloomberg
The Pentagon will “change the name of its Indo-Pacific Command” by “reverting to its historical appellation of simply Pacific Command,” which “will ultimately be damaging to U.S. security,” says James Stavridis. The change “feels like a direct shot at India,” which is “sensitive to names and titles — this change will not sit well in New Delhi.” It will also “be unpopular with the other members” of the region who “may see the name change as devaluing the entire concept.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘One-party rule is hiding in plain sight’
David French at The New York Times
If the “two parties aren’t equally corrupt, they do have a different common characteristic: They’re equally repulsive to the public,” says David French. But “many voters are voting against incumbents more than they’re endorsing their challengers,” so “what if our nation actually has two one-party systems, instead?” If the U.S. has “two one-party systems, then that means that each way they turn, voters are confronted with the arrogance, stagnation and corruption that almost always disfigures single-party rule.”
‘Our clients fled dangerous regimes ― only to see similar tactics here’
Sonya Funna Evelyn at The Minnesota Star-Tribune
By 2025, asylum seekers “were already warning clinicians that what they were seeing with federal immigration enforcement — masked and armed agents taking people off the streets in unmarked vehicles — were the conditions they had seen back in the countries they fled,” says Sonya Funna Evelyn. The “tactics of the most dangerous regimes on Earth are being used on the streets in the U.S.” But there was “an extraordinary response from our communities across the country.”
‘This summer’s heat is only the beginning’
Mark Hertsgaard at The Nation
A “brutal heat wave is shattering heat records in Europe,” but it’s “worth recalling that last summer the same thing happened in Asia,” says Mark Hertsgaard. As “global warming driven mainly by burning fossil fuels continues to intensify, scientists say that record-breaking heat will become increasingly frequent throughout the world.” Journalists “can help limit the suffering — by alerting the public to impending extreme weather and sharing tips for how to be safe.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.