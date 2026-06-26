‘There will be significant unintended consequences’

‘Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific name change hurts the US and India’

James Stavridis at Bloomberg

The Pentagon will “change the name of its Indo-Pacific Command” by “reverting to its historical appellation of simply Pacific Command,” which “will ultimately be damaging to U.S. security,” says James Stavridis. The change “feels like a direct shot at India,” which is “sensitive to names and titles — this change will not sit well in New Delhi.” It will also “be unpopular with the other members” of the region who “may see the name change as devaluing the entire concept.”

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