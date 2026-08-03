‘Screens are no longer occasional classroom tools’

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A student uses a tablet in a classroom in San Francisco.
As ‘technology becomes more powerful, distinctly human capacities become more valuable’
(Image credit: Paul Chinn / The San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images))

‘Kids lose more than just books when school is on a screen’

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