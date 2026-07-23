The return of biphasic sleep

During pre-industrial times people often slept in two blocks. Could it help night shift workers and insomniacs now?

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Medium close up of woman in cotton pajamas resting in bed and reading a book
When we sleep ‘our brain consolidates the memories of the day, processes emotions, and solves problems’
(Image credit: AnnaStills / Getty Images)

Scientists are testing the “surprising theory” that “splitting sleep into two separate blocks” may be “the most effective sleep pattern for people working through the night”, said the BBC.

Better management of insomnia

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 