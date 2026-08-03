South Korea’s shrinking gender booze gap

South Korea’s culture of heavy drinking has long been seen as a male-dominated phenomenon, fuelled by corporate workplace and business drinking traditions.

But over the past decade, rates of high-risk drinking for men (defined as seven or more shots of traditional soju rice wine, or five cans of beer, in a single sitting, at least twice a week) have fallen significantly among all age groups. For women, the trajectory has been the reverse.

High-risk drinking for women (five or more shots of soju, or three cans of beer, in one sitting, at least twice a week) rose significantly among those over 30 between 2016 and 2025. That’s according to a new analysis by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), based on last year’s annual Community Health Survey data and reported by Seoul Economic Daily.

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Among women in their 20s, high-risk drinking declined by only 18.5%, compared with a sharp 41.6% drop among men in their 20s. But rates rose by 19.1% among women in their 30s, 41% in their 40s and 13.2% in their 50s. The findings highlight “a growing divergence in the country’s drinking habits”, said The Korea Times.

No longer just a ‘male social ritual’

At company dinners, heavy drinking has become far less common, said Aju Press, a South Korean news agency. But “drinking has quietly moved into the home”.

For many women, alcohol has become “more varied, more accessible and more seamlessly woven into everyday life”. One “popular explanation” is that more women have entered the workforce and become “more exposed to Korea’s long-standing drinking culture”, with the “double burden” of juggling childcare and household responsibilities.

But it is “difficult to attribute the increase solely to stress”, said sociology professor Kim Yoon-tae; there’s a broader cultural shift afoot. “As women’s economic and social participation has expanded, there may be more occasions when they drink at workplaces or social gatherings,” he said, such as networking events. Drinking “remains a strong part of social culture”.