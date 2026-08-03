South Korea’s shrinking gender booze gap

Heavy drinking is rising among women over 30 but falling among men of all ages as workplaces evolve and tastes shift beyond traditional soju

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Photo collage of a young Korean woman standing in front of a gigantic beer stein
High-risk drinking rose significantly among women over 30 in South Korea between 2016 and 2025
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

South Korea’s culture of heavy drinking has long been seen as a male-dominated phenomenon, fuelled by corporate workplace and business drinking traditions.

But over the past decade, rates of high-risk drinking for men (defined as seven or more shots of traditional soju rice wine, or five cans of beer, in a single sitting, at least twice a week) have fallen significantly among all age groups. For women, the trajectory has been the reverse.

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