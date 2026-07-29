The surprise heroes of wildfire prevention: goats

Goats will ‘happily consume’ shrubbery other animals avoid and can navigate difficult terrain

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Photo collage of goats grazing and images of wildfires
Goats provide a ‘cost-effective and environmentally sound way’ to clear shrubbery
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

As firefighters battle wildfires that have already burned nearly 300,000 acres in southwest Spain and France, the search is on for ways to prevent fires of this scale in the future. One solution might be in the hands – or hooves – of goats.

Why the goat is the G.O.A.T

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