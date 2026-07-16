Canadian wildfire smoke spreads over US

Large swaths of the US remain under air quality warnings

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Plumes of smoke rise over Moose Lake as multiple wildfires burn in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Ely, Minnesota
Smoke rises over Moose Lake as multiple wildfires burn in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Ely, Minnesota
(Image credit: Anthony Soufflé / The Minnesota Star Tribune / Getty Images)

What happened

More than 100 wildfires are burning out of control in Canada this week, sending plumes of smoke south across the border to blanket parts of the Northeast and Midwest and turning skies orange. Poor air quality triggered health warnings across multiple states including New York, Michigan and Massachusetts. In Canada, Toronto’s air quality briefly registered as the worst of any city in the world.

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Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.